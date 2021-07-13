Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

CG opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

