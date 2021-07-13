Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 763 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $396.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

