Centiva Capital LP Invests $260,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

