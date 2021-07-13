Centiva Capital LP Makes New $279,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

