Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

