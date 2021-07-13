Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

