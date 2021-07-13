Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IPSC) Major Shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer Buys 750,000 Shares

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IPSC) major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:IPSC traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,044. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

