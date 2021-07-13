Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $342,440.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

