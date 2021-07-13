Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Trading Down 0.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.11. 1,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSQPF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

