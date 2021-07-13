CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO W Anthony Will Sells 40,001 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,455.01.

W Anthony Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 49,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,318. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

