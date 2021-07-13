CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

