CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

