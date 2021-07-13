Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.40

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE CIA traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.06. 193,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

