Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

