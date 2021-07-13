Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCF opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.84 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.69.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

