Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00.
Shares of NYSE:CCF opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.84 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.69.
About Chase
