ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,610 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.03% of ChemoCentryx worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 12,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

