ChemoCentryx (NYSE:CCXI) Trading Down 4.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NYSE:CCXI) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.55. 5,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,307,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NYSE:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.