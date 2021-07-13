Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

