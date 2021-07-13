Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark Sells 3,000 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, L Amy Newmark sold 5,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

On Friday, June 4th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $104,640.00.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

