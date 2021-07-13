Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Director Sells $104,640.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $104,640.00.

Shares of NYSE CSSE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,303. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

