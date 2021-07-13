China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 3,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

