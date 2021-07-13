Christa L. Sorenson Sells 1,147 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.41. 1,265,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,004. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

