Christopher Koeppen Sells 1,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

