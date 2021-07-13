Christopher Koeppen Sells 1,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NYSE:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00.
Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44.
About II-VI
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.