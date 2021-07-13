CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 881.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

