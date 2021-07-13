CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $46,805,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabre stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

