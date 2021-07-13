CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $201,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

