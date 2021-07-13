CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Dundee Securities upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.97 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.