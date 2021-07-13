Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Sells $186,319.49 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.
Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,974,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,426. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.