Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Sells $186,319.49 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,974,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,426. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

