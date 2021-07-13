Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

