Citigroup Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

