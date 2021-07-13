Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 7,979.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $131.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

