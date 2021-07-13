Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 174,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,473 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.