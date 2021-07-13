Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

