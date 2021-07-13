Citigroup Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $215.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $134.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

