City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. City has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

