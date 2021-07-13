Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.