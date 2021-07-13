Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,059 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after acquiring an additional 134,198 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

