Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

