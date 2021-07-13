Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

