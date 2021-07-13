Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 22,538 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

