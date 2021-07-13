CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CLSK opened at $15.50 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

