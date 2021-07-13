Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 177,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,039. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.