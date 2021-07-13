Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

