Cogeco Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

CCA stock opened at C$121.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.61. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.