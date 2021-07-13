Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

