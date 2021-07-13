Coin Artist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $548,143.91 and $89.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.