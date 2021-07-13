Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.80 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00005530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $24,045.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00121705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00155876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,559.83 or 0.99954122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.74 or 0.00953926 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

