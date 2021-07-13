Colin M. Angle Sells 10,159 Shares of iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $1,000,051.96.

iRobot stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 421,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,092. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.