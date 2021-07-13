Comparing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DermTech and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $5.89 million 180.17 -$35.25 million ($2.08) -17.63 Exagen $41.97 million 5.63 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -10.58

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DermTech and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 7 0 3.00 Exagen 0 0 5 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.71%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.53%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than DermTech.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -631.63% -38.55% -36.44% Exagen -40.33% -29.42% -18.42%

Volatility and Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exagen beats DermTech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

