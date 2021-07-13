Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

63.3% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOC Telemed and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.52%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.56%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Viemed Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 7.40 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.34 Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.13 $31.53 million $0.78 9.03

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats SOC Telemed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.